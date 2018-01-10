Team HARD Announces Partnership with British RX Super1600 star for 2018

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship squad Team HARD have confirmed that they will move in to the 2018 MSA Toyo Tires British Rallycross Championship by supporting Super1600 competitor Darren Scott.

Team Principal Tony Gilham announced on the teams website that his squad will be lending support to Scott, who is looking to challenge for the Super1600 British RX title after finishing second in 2017 to eventual champion Paul Coney.

Scott explained his plans for this year which also include competing in the Belgian Rallycross Championship as well as his title assault in British RX.

“My intentions for this season is to push hard and grab the British championship, but there are some excellent drivers out there so it’s not going to be easy,” explained Scott. “I would also like to go out and compete in some of the Belgium championship rounds which I’m still organising with them at the moment.”

However the Kent racer was up against a quality field of drivers last year including the likes of former champion Craig Lomax, Phil Chicken and Michael Boak. Whilst the Super1600 class was a small one in 2017, it more than made up with its number with high quality and close competitive racing.

After his maiden year in the Super1600 class with a brand new Citroen C2, Scott is looking to an improved 2018 season after suffering several issues with the car during 2017 which dented his title challenge.

“We started off very slow with some minor problems as the car was new and we was still getting to grips with it but as the year progressed, with alterations made to the car as our experience grew, we started to see a lot of podium finishes that also included a few wins”

Former BTCC driver Gilham, whose outfit has expanded into other areas of Motorsport in recent seasons including British GT, Volkswagen Cup and Britcar to name a few, explained the reason behind this move into Rallycross.

“Following on from a mutually beneficial introduction over the last couple of years, our joint passion for Motorsport has brought us not only a great working relationship, but also brought the team some good friends.”

“In an industry that is usually so closed we are determined to offer our help and assistance in every way possible and with this collaboration it sees us dipping our toe into the fast-growing world of Rallycross.”