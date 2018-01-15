Tony Gilham talks Rallycross at the 2018 Autosport International Show

During the 2018 Autosport International Show, Team HARD Team Principal Tony Gilham revealed that his outfit will support Darren Scott for the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship. The Checkered Flag spoke to Tony further about this move for 2018.

How did the deal for Team HARD to support Darren Scott for 2018 come about?

“We’ve been working with both Darren and Pirtek Medway for the last couple of years and we’ve formed a very good close working relationship from there. Originally it was via one of our Engineers Peter Farrow however the relationship has grown over the years.”

“Darren did a very good job last year in the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship Super1600 class and its a nice to build the relationship further as we support Darren in his quest for the title.”

With Team HARD known for expanding into a variety of different Motorsport series and seeing success in those series as well, is the option of a full time entry in British RX for the team itself something that’s being considered for the future?

“We’re always looking at different options as as you say we are an expanding team thats growing year on year and we’re dipping our toes in the water in supporting Darren to see what British RX is all about. We like to learn about other series before we make the decision to enter.”

“I’ve followed it myself as a keen Motorsport enthusiast and I always enjoy the exciting racing and I think the cars themselves look and sound great. Never rule out the chance that we could make the move into this series in the future as we look to further the brand in Motorsport and to work with and support others.”

With other BTCC drivers such as Dave Newsham and Warren Scott competing in British RX in recent seasons, do you feel that there is a building relationship between both the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship and the Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship?

“I believe so yes. With BTCC, its now grown to 32 cars and its almost as if its over subscribed. If we had the licences for more than four cars, we wouldn’t have a problem filling seats. The demand is there for high profile racing and expansion as its the top domestic series in the UK at the moment.”

“With British RX, its obviously the top tier in their form of Motorsport in the UK and its profile is growing year on year. It has great appeal with both very fast cars and the exciting racing which attracts those who are maybe in a team role in BTCC and want to be a driver in British RX. The link between BTCC and British RX is becoming more high profile.”

Finally, knowing that you have enjoyed having a varied Motorsport career in various different series including the BTCC, is there the chance that we will see Tony Gilham racing in British RX at some stage?

“One hundred percent yes, I would love to do it. I have the bug back to go racing again but its taken a few years to get the business in the position where I can go racing and for it not to detract from the team and its activities.”

“Rallycross is appealing because its not something that we are doing already and because of that If I race then its something that won’t be in anyway affecting the series that the team competes in. Like I said before, never say never.”