United Autosports Aiming for Top Five Finish at Daytona – Zak Brown

United Autosports are fielding two Ligier JS P217’s at this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Zak Brown, the team owner and chairman of the team, is hoping to see at least one of his cars finish inside the top five.

A lot of the attention heading into the race has been on Fernando Alonso, who will share the driving duties in the #23 United Autosports machine alongside Lando Norris and Phil Hanson, but the second car is also bursting with talent, with Paul di Resta, Bruno Senna, Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer sharing the duties in the #32.

Brown admits it will be difficult to achieve their aim for finishing inside the top five, especially with the kind of experience some of their rivals have at the Daytona International Speedway in comparison to his team, but he knows the team are quite capable of upsetting the established runners.

“We’re heading to Daytona aiming for a top-five race finish,” said Brown. “It’s a long and very hard race with a quality 50-car entry.

“Most teams have many years of Rolex and Daytona race experience to help them. We’ll need everything aligned to achieve that kind of result and while we’ve quickly achieved success in Europe, Richard [Dean, Team Owner and Managing Director] and I are under no illusion it’s going to be a very tough weekend.

“But that’s what all of us at United thrive on and we’re all very excited to be racing in the Rolex at the weekend.”