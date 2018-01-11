Vautier Full of Praise for Spirit of Daytona Racing Performance in 2018 ROAR

Tristan Vautier heaped praise on his Spirit of Daytona Racing team for having such a strong ROAR before the 24, despite the team having only recently shaken down its Cadillac DPi-V.R chassis days before the test at the Daytona International Speedway.

The trio of Vautier, Matt McMurry and Eddie Cheever III were at the sharp end of the Prototype field throughout each of the three test days, and the Frenchman set the second fastest time in the fifteen-minute Qualifying session that determined the team’s pit and garage location for the Rolex 24 at Daytona enduro at the end of the month.

Vautier said it was a testament to the team that they could be so fast so quickly, and it gives all three drivers confidence heading into race day at the end of the month.

“Our pace overall was good,” said Vautier. “It’s a testament to the team, really. We only just received the car but the team hustled so hard the entire month of December to put the car on the ground, and we were competitive throughout the test.

“We can be happy about this, this was a good practice. We treated this like any other qualifying session and gave it our all. Everyone in the Cadillac camp pushed hard and it was good to be 100 percent the whole time.

“I’m quite confident going into the race – we have a strong line-up of drivers and we all get along great, so we’re looking forward to it!”