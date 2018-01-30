Wehrlein can be a threat again in the DTM – Audi’s Jamie Green

Audi Sport’s Jamie Green believes that Pascal Wehrlein could be a threat at the top of the DTM field even after two years away, should he decide to make a return.

Wehrlein – who won the 2015 DTM championship with Mercedes, before making the move to Formula 1 with Manor Racing – was frozen out of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for 2018, despite scoring the team’s only points of 2017 at the Spanish Grand Prix.

With the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team boss Toto Wolff reaffirming his confidence in Wehrlein, confirming earlier this month that the marque will continue to support the 23-year-old for the foreseeable future, a return to Germany’s top touring car series looks a distinct possibility.

“I think it’s always good to have a F1 driver in the field,” Green told The Checkered Flag.

“It could be tricky to adapt back to DTM though as F1 cars require a very different driving style.

“He’s clearly proven he’s a talent in a DTM car so I wouldn’t rule him out.”

New season, new faces

Not only does the 16-times DTM race winner see Wehrlein as a danger, but he is wary of underestimating the new faces in the series.

Yesterday, it was announced that former Caterham F1 Team understudy Robin Frijns would fill the departing Mattias Ekström‘s role alongside Green at Audi; whilst there are two new faces at BMW Motorsport – the exciting Joel Eriksson and GT3 star Philipp Eng.

“I saw Eng at a couple of GT3 races last year,” Green noted.

“I don’t know of Eriksson. But I’ve learnt to never take it for granted that having more experience will automatically make you faster than the new kids.”

Green, who will turn 36 in June, is set to enter his fourteenth season in the DTM and is looking to right the disappointing end to his 2017 campaign, having seen his title hopes all but end at the penultimate round at the Red Bull Ring.

With three consecutive top three championship finishes behind him, the Leicester born driver wants to make the final step towards a maiden DTM title.

“I’m aiming to improve, enjoy it and be the best racing driver I can be.” he said.

“I’m definitely confident in my own ability. We will have to see how competitive our car is this year as there have been some significant rule changes.”