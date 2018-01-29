Westbrook Celebrates ‘Amazing 24-Hour Race’ for Ford GT at Daytona

Richard Westbrook felt the Rolex 24 at Daytona was an ‘incredible’ experience as he, Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon battled to victory, with the #67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing trio battling throughout with the sister #66 car.

For the majority of the race, the two cars were separated by around a second whilst pulling away from the rest of the field, and the Briton was able to be a part of the 200th victory for Chip Ganassi Racing, while honouring the life of the late Dan Gurney, who passed away just weeks before the event.

“It was just an amazing 24-hour race,” said Westbrook. “Racing with our team-mates, they’re our friends, and racing that hard for 24 hours, there was just nothing in it.

“It felt like ages we were just one second apart. It was just incredible and was so intense. I thought we put on a really good show. To come away with the 200th win for Chip and have Dan Gurney on our car made it ever so sweet.”

Co-driver Briscoe said it was a dream come true to win this legendary event, with the Australian adding the 2018 victory to his previous GT Le Mans class win in 2015 with Corvette Racing.

“To get to drive a Ford GT is just a dream come true and to win the Rolex 24 is just awesome,” added Briscoe.