2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list announced

Bennetts has announced their partnership with the 2018 British Superbike Championship as they make the move from team sponsor to title sponsor, and release the entry list to celebrate.

The 28 strong grid will first line up on Easter weekend (31 March – 2 April) at Donington Park following a test on 20 March at the Derbyshire track.

Reigning champion Shane Byrne will once again line up with the Be Wiser Ducati team to defend his title, but after a last minute jump to second in the standings in 2017, Josh Brookes will be back fighting with the McAMS Yamaha squad.

Not too far behind will be Leon Haslam on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, who fought Byrne until the final round when his chances were brought to a dramatic and unfortunate end.

Overall, six new rookies will join the 22 seasoned riders, including Gino Rea who makes the move from World Supersport with OMG Racing, and Tarran Mackenzie, who heads back to Britain to partner Brookes after a stint in the Moto2 World Championship.

Other British Superbike newbies include Sylvain Barrier, Kyle Ryde, Mason Law and Carl PhillipsDanny Buchan and Richard Cooper return to the series from the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 to complete the strong line up.

The announcement of the final line-up follows an intense and close season of racing, something that Bennetts British Superbike Championship series director Stuart Higgs recognises.

“We arrive at the opening round of the season this year off the back of one of the most memorable and fiercely-fought championships in recent times.  The strength and depth of the this year’s entry together with the highest-ever class newcomer intake will make for an incredible mix.”

2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list

NumberNameNationalityTeam
#67Shane ByrneGreat Britain Be Wiser Ducati
#2Glenn IrwinGreat BritainBe Wiser Ducati
#47Richard CooperGreat BritainBuildbase Suzuki
#28Bradley RayGreat BritainBuildbase Suzuki
#77Kyle RydeGreat BritainCF Motorsport Yamaha
#83Danny BuchanGreat BritainFS3 Racing Kawasaki
#32Carl PhillipsGreat BritainGearlink Kawasaki
#4Dan LinfootGreat BritainHonda Racing
#22Jason O'HalloranAustraliaHonda Racing
#91Leon HaslamGreat BritainJG Speedfit Kawasaki
#12 Luke MosseyGreat BritainJG Speedfit Kawasaki
#25Josh BrookesAustraliaMcAMS Yamaha
#95Tarran MackenzieGreat BritainMcAMS Yamaha
#24Taylor MackenzieGreat BritainMoto Rapido Racing Ducati
#46Tommy BridewellGreat BritainMovuno.com Halsall Racing Suzuki
#44Gino ReaGreat BritainOMG Racing Suzuki
#64Aaron ZanottiGreat BritainPlatform Hire Yamaha
#96Jakub SmrzCzech RepublicPR Racing Lloyd & Jones Bowker BMW
#27Jake DixonGreat BritainRAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki
#40Martin JessoppGreat BritainRidersmotorcycles.com BMW
#5Dean HarrisonGreat BritainSilicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki
#60Peter HickmanGreat BritainSmiths Racing BMW
#20Sylvain BarrierFranceSmiths Racing BMW
#11James EllisonGreat BritainTAG Racing Yamaha
#8Shaun WinfieldGreat BritainTAG Racing Yamaha
#7Michael LavertyGreat BritainTyco BMW
#21Christian IddonGreat BritainTyco BMW
#55Mason LawGreat BritainWD40 Kawasaki

 

 

 

