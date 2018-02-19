2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list announced

Bennetts has announced their partnership with the 2018 British Superbike Championship as they make the move from team sponsor to title sponsor, and release the entry list to celebrate.
The 28 strong grid will first line up on Easter weekend (31 March – 2 April) at Donington Park following a test on 20 March at the Derbyshire track.
Reigning champion Shane Byrne will once again line up with the Be Wiser Ducati team to defend his title, but after a last minute jump to second in the standings in 2017, Josh Brookes will be back fighting with the McAMS Yamaha squad.
Not too far behind will be Leon Haslam on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, who fought Byrne until the final round when his chances were brought to a dramatic and unfortunate end.
Overall, six new rookies will join the 22 seasoned riders, including Gino Rea who makes the move from World Supersport with OMG Racing, and Tarran Mackenzie, who heads back to Britain to partner Brookes after a stint in the Moto2 World Championship.
Other British Superbike newbies include Sylvain Barrier, Kyle Ryde, Mason Law and Carl Phillips. Danny Buchan and Richard Cooper return to the series from the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 to complete the strong line up.
The announcement of the final line-up follows an intense and close season of racing, something that Bennetts British Superbike Championship series director Stuart Higgs recognises.
“We arrive at the opening round of the season this year off the back of one of the most memorable and fiercely-fought championships in recent times. The strength and depth of the this year’s entry together with the highest-ever class newcomer intake will make for an incredible mix.”
2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list
|Number
|Name
|Nationality
|Team
|#67
|Shane Byrne
|Great Britain
|Be Wiser Ducati
|#2
|Glenn Irwin
|Great Britain
|Be Wiser Ducati
|#47
|Richard Cooper
|Great Britain
|Buildbase Suzuki
|#28
|Bradley Ray
|Great Britain
|Buildbase Suzuki
|#77
|Kyle Ryde
|Great Britain
|CF Motorsport Yamaha
|#83
|Danny Buchan
|Great Britain
|FS3 Racing Kawasaki
|#32
|Carl Phillips
|Great Britain
|Gearlink Kawasaki
|#4
|Dan Linfoot
|Great Britain
|Honda Racing
|#22
|Jason O'Halloran
|Australia
|Honda Racing
|#91
|Leon Haslam
|Great Britain
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|#12
|Luke Mossey
|Great Britain
|JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|#25
|Josh Brookes
|Australia
|McAMS Yamaha
|#95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|Great Britain
|McAMS Yamaha
|#24
|Taylor Mackenzie
|Great Britain
|Moto Rapido Racing Ducati
|#46
|Tommy Bridewell
|Great Britain
|Movuno.com Halsall Racing Suzuki
|#44
|Gino Rea
|Great Britain
|OMG Racing Suzuki
|#64
|Aaron Zanotti
|Great Britain
|Platform Hire Yamaha
|#96
|Jakub Smrz
|Czech Republic
|PR Racing Lloyd & Jones Bowker BMW
|#27
|Jake Dixon
|Great Britain
|RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki
|#40
|Martin Jessopp
|Great Britain
|Ridersmotorcycles.com BMW
|#5
|Dean Harrison
|Great Britain
|Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki
|#60
|Peter Hickman
|Great Britain
|Smiths Racing BMW
|#20
|Sylvain Barrier
|France
|Smiths Racing BMW
|#11
|James Ellison
|Great Britain
|TAG Racing Yamaha
|#8
|Shaun Winfield
|Great Britain
|TAG Racing Yamaha
|#7
|Michael Laverty
|Great Britain
|Tyco BMW
|#21
|Christian Iddon
|Great Britain
|Tyco BMW
|#55
|Mason Law
|Great Britain
|WD40 Kawasaki