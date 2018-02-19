2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list announced

Bennetts has announced their partnership with the 2018 British Superbike Championship as they make the move from team sponsor to title sponsor, and release the entry list to celebrate.

The 28 strong grid will first line up on Easter weekend (31 March – 2 April) at Donington Park following a test on 20 March at the Derbyshire track.

Reigning champion Shane Byrne will once again line up with the Be Wiser Ducati team to defend his title, but after a last minute jump to second in the standings in 2017, Josh Brookes will be back fighting with the McAMS Yamaha squad.

Not too far behind will be Leon Haslam on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, who fought Byrne until the final round when his chances were brought to a dramatic and unfortunate end.

Overall, six new rookies will join the 22 seasoned riders, including Gino Rea who makes the move from World Supersport with OMG Racing, and Tarran Mackenzie, who heads back to Britain to partner Brookes after a stint in the Moto2 World Championship.

Other British Superbike newbies include Sylvain Barrier, Kyle Ryde, Mason Law and Carl Phillips. Danny Buchan and Richard Cooper return to the series from the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 to complete the strong line up.

The announcement of the final line-up follows an intense and close season of racing, something that Bennetts British Superbike Championship series director Stuart Higgs recognises.

“We arrive at the opening round of the season this year off the back of one of the most memorable and fiercely-fought championships in recent times. The strength and depth of the this year’s entry together with the highest-ever class newcomer intake will make for an incredible mix.”

2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list