Academy Motorsport bring two Aston Martin Vantage GT4’s to British GT

Academy Motorsport will enter two Aston Martin Vantage GT4‘s in to the 2018 British GT Championship, bringing the GT4 class to seven full-season manufacturers.

Jan Jonck will take on driving duties for Academy Motorsport as he switches teams, the 19-year-old comes with prior knowledge of the car though having taken the win at Brands Hatch last year.

Sharing driving duties with Jonck is 16-year-old Tom Wood, who makes the move up from the Ginetta Junior Championship after finishing fifth overall in 2017.

In the second car Matt Nicoll-Jones will be looking to improve on the two pole positions he claimed at the end of the 2017 season at Brands Hatch and Donington park as he looks to convert them in to victories.

“We were fairly consistent throughout 2017 but couldn’t always demonstrate what the car was truly capable of until the final two rounds,” said Nicoll-Jones, who is yet to announce who will be partnering him for hte year.

“That’s laid the foundations for our expansion back up to two entries once again, and I feel like everything’s now in place to have a really good run at both titles.

“Jan [Jonck] is completely at home in the Aston, as anyone who saw his amazing performance at Brands Hatch last season will testify.

“Had his previous team not missed the final round there’s a very good chance he would have finished third in the GT4 standings, which would have been very impressive given it was also his first season of GT racing.

“He’s the perfect driver to have alongside Tom [Wood] who already knows the circuits and also demonstrated what he’s all about throughout 2017 in Ginetta Juniors.”

While the team will miss the British GT Media Day at Donington due to prior testing commitments, the team will line up on the grid at the season opener at Oulton Park on Easter Bank Holiday Monday.