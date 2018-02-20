Artem Markelov announced as Renault development driver

FIA Formula 2 racer Artem Markelov has been announced as the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team‘s test and development driver.

The Russian, who finished runner-up in last year’s F2 standings to Sauber recruit Charles Leclerc, will conduct simulator duties around another F2 campaign with Russian Time.

Despite having collected seven victories in F1’s main support act, this will be Markelov first association with an F1 team.

“Renault is a standout name in Formula 1 so to sign for them is a really significant step in my career,” said Markelov. “This year will consist of a lot of listening and learning and taking the opportunity when it comes.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ve had a busy winter of preparing for what will be a demanding season of test driving and racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Russian Time.”

Earlier this month it was announced that the 23-year-old will rejoin Russian Time for a fifth consecutive campaign in F1’s main feeder category (having raced for three seasons in GP2 before it was rebranded as FIA Formula 2).

It was announced that Artem will line-up alongside Honda protege Tadasuke Makino, who makes the step-up from a mixed campaign in the FIA F3 European championship.

Markelov has been a regular contender for victories and podiums in the past two seasons, despite having an inauspicious start to his GP2 career; finishing his rookie campaign in 2014 down in 24th in the standings.