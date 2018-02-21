Balfe Motorsport test McLaren 650S GT3 at Donington Park

Balfe Motorsport completed the first test of the year with their McLaren 650S GT3 as they prepare ahead of the 2018 British GT Championship season.

With Shaun Balfe and Rob Bell on driving duties, the pair lapped Donington Park as they worked on set-up changes, switching from the Michelin tyres they used last season in the International GT Open series to the Pirelli rubber for 2018.

“Rob did most of the early part of the session, doing a set-up as we went straight onto the Pirelli tyres,” said Balfe.

“We brought the car along exactly as we had left it at the end of last season and just adjusted it gradually throughout the day.

“We changed the springs but it wasn’t easy as the track and tyre temperatures were fairly low,” he added.

The team plan three more test sessions before the Easter opener at Oulton Park, twice at the Cheshire circuit (one being media day) and the final pre-season test at Snetterton.