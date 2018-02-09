ByKolles Racing confirms LMP1 comback with Oliver Webb

ByKolles Racing has confirmed that it will be returning to the LMP1 class in the upcoming 2018/19 Superseason of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Oliver Webb remains with the team that will do battle with nine other cars in the category throughout the season and at the 2018 24 hours of Le Mans.

“We look forward to the coming tasks of WEC season with enthusiasm.” said ByKolles chief of race operations, Boris Bermes. “In particular, we perceive the Le Mans events, which will see our team this year in June entering it for the eighth time, as special highlights”

“Competition in LMP1 will be drastically different to previous years, given the withdrawal of Porsche and new private teams joining.

“We significantly changed and improved our package in recent months and our Enso CLM P1/01 car has been provided with extensively tested updates so that we can expect to be at the top in a competition which is becoming more and more exciting. We are delighted to confirm Oliver Webb as one of our drivers and we will announce the full drivers line-up in the coming weeks”

Webb returns to the team for the third season and is looking forward to getting stuck in to the competition.

“I am excited to having the chance of staying with ByKOLLES Racing for the coming Superseason “ said Webb

“We never had such good possibilities to succeed as today although there will be a fierce opposition in the LMP1-L class like never before and I ‘m proud of being part of it, for which I feel grateful towards the team.

“We intensively tested during winter and we are confident on our package performing well on track.”