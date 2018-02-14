Champion Constable Amongst Three Car Ginetta Supercup Entry For Hart GT

Reigning Am class champion Jac Constable will return to the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season as part of the new Hart GT outfit.

Constable will run with Hart GT, an offshoot of the Xentek Motorsport team, alongside his returning 2017 team-mates Alexis Taylor and Jack Minshaw.

Former GT5 Challenge racer Constable will move up to the Pro category after taking thirteen victories and five other podium finishes on his way to the Am title.

Minshaw and Taylor will remain in the Am category meanwhile, with the former having been a thirteen time podium finisher last season.

He was also the only race-winner in the class other than the dominant Constable and Colin White, with his maiden success coming at Rockingham.

Taylor meanwhile broke onto the podium on three occasions and came away with a top five points finish in the class.