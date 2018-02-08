Darren Turner set to compete in 2018 British GT championship with Beechdean AMR

The 2018 British GT championship will feature another international sports car name as Darren Turner returns to the championship he made a one-off appearance in 2010.

Driving the Beechdean AMR Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3, Turner will drive alongside Andrew Howard after spending time away from British GT to concentrate on Beechdean AMR’s ELMS and Le Mans efforts.

“It has been a long time since I’ve raced at many of the circuits on the British GT Championship calendar,” said Turner. “British GT has been booming for many years now and the depth of competition this year is equal to many of the international championships.

“With full, competitive grids, it’s going to be an exciting season for the drivers, the teams and of course the fans.

“I’m looking forward to sharing a car with Andrew [Howard] again. It has been a lot of fun competing with Beechdean in the European Le Mans Series over the past two years and I know we have the potential to win races this year.

“Andrew has won the British GT Championship twice in the Vantage GT3 so he knows how strong the car is and how well it works on the British circuits. I’ve always really enjoyed the time I’ve spent behind the wheel of the GT3. With a 6-litre V12 up front how can you not enjoy driving that car?”

Howard added that he was looking to returning to the British GT Championship after spending time in Europe.

“I am really looking forward to competing in British GT again,” he said. “I strongly believe it’s the best Pro/Am championship in Europe and this year looks extra special.

“The ultimate endurance test of ELMS and Le Mans has been amazing but a year off to concentrate on close GT3 racing and, hopefully, testing with a new car later in the year was something that couldn’t be missed.”