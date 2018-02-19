Di Resta Confirmed at United Autosports for Sebring, Watkins Glen

Paul Di Resta admits he is excited to take on more sportscar racing in 2018 after the Scotsman was signed by United Autosports to race in the Sebring 12 Hours and the Six Hours of Watkins Glen.

Di Resta debuted in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship during January’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, and alongside Bruno Senna, Hugo de Sadeleer and Will Owen, secured an excellent fourth place finish and left the former DTM Series champion wanting more.

Di Resta will partner Senna again in those two events, while Phil Hanson, who raced alongside Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris at Daytona, will be the third driver for those events, with all three drivers set to participate in the official test at Sebring on 22-23 February.

“I’m massively excited to be taking on some more races in IMSA,” said Di Resta. “After the success we had in Daytona and what could have been, I’ve really got the bug for doing more and why not be part of it with United Autosports where it all started.

“It’s a new task for the team racing out in America and there’s lots going on, but being part of that back in the car alongside Bruno and Phil is great. There’s plenty of work to do and I’m looking forward to undertaking these two races and seeing what it leads to.

“Hopefully we can have a great result and the team can work together to get the best out of it.”

Zak Brown, the Team Owner and Chairman of United Autosports, has welcomed Di Resta back into the team, and feels the thirty-one-year-old will strengthen an already strong line-up.

“It’s great to have Paul back with the team for Sebring and Watkins Glen,” said Brown. “He did a fantastic job at Daytona and really settled into sports car racing so to have him racing alongside Bruno and Phil will only strengthen our campaign out in America.”