Equipe Verschuur joins British GT championship with McLaren 570S

Equipe Verschuur will be joining the 2018 British GT Championship with Finlay Hutchison and Daniel McKay taking on driving duties in the McLaren 570S.

Hutchison had previously confirmed a GT4 European Series programme with Equipe Verschuur for 2018 after finishing fifth in last years Silver Cup.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in the UK as well as Europe this year, it’s a great opportunity to be doing a double programme with all of the extra seat time it will give me,” said Hutchison. “Dan has some good experience so it’ll be great to work with him, I’m sure we’ll be a strong pairing and we know Equipe Verschuur will deliver a competitive car.

“The weather conditions will be a lot colder at the British tracks than I’m used to in the European championship, so I’ll need to adapt my driving style a little bit to suit that, but it’s a great challenge and I can’t wait for the first round at Oulton Park.

“I do prefer the longer endurance races, so the two-hour races and the big three-hour at Silverstone are the ones I’m most looking forward to in British GT4,” he added. “It’s going to be a busy year, but I can’t wait to get started.”

McKay rejoins British GT after a one-off appearance in the In2Racing-run McLaren at Brands Hatch last year alongside his full season campaign in the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup GB, where he finished the year eighth overall.

“I can’t wait to get going with Finlay and Equipe Verschuur for this year’s racing,” said McKay. “I had a chance to sample a McLaren 570s GT4 last year and liked the overall feel of the car, and could feel there was more potential in there. With Finlay and Equipe Verschuur I feel we’ll be able to extract all of that to race right at the front of the increasingly competitive British GT4 Championship.

“With new cars from BMW, Audi and Mercedes into an already competitive field I’m under no illusions it’s going to be easy. The record of the guys at Equipe Verschuur speaks for itself, though, and I have no doubt in my mind we will have the best McLaren on the grid. Having a Scotsman as my team-mate is an obvious bonus – I won’t have to worry about anyone not understanding me!”