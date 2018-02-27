Formula 1 Icons To Open New Thruxton Centre

Legendary commentator Murray Walker OBE and 1992 Formula 1 World Champion Nigel Mansell CBE are set to open Thruxton Circuit’s new £2m hospitality centre later this year.

The iconic duo will head to Hampshire on Sunday 3rd June during the circuit’s 50th Anniversary Celebration weekend to open the new state-of-the-art facility.

Walker said: “I’ve been commentating at Thruxton since the early 1950s. I love its friendly atmosphere and am honoured to join my mate Nigel for the opening of this superb new building.”

Mansell commented: “I remember Thruxton very fondly from my early racing days, as a very fast, demanding circuit where I enjoyed several exciting and successful races.”

‘The Thruxton Centre’ is part of a comprehensive modernisation programme at the circuit and will feature a new restaurant/bar, exhibition space, function rooms and an outside viewing terrace.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration meeting will feature fifteen races as well as high-speed demonstrations, including from a 1983 Williams FW08C, while Mansell’s title-winning FW14B will be on display.

“We’re over-the-moon to be able to confirm Nigel and Murray to officially open The Thruxton Centre,” enthused Thruxton Group Managing Director, Bill Coombs.

“They are both absolute motorsport royalty, not only in Britain but all around the world, and I am sure they will prove to be a huge draw at our 50th Anniversary Celebration.

“The new facility will truly enhance the Thruxton offering for racegoers, manufacturers and corporate guests alike.”