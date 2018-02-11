Formula E to keep using grid girls

Alejandro Agag has said that grid girls are a ‘tradition’ in motorsport and confirmed that Formula E will continue to use them at some races.

Formula 1 announced this month that they would no longer use grid girls, which led to a spokesman for Formula E to gloatingly comment, “We’re glad to welcome F1 to the 21st century. Formula E stopped using grid girls last year already, but we just didn’t feel the need to shout about it.”

However there were grid girls present at the season opener in Hong Kong at the request of the promoter, and Agag directly contradicted the statement by saying that he felt that “grid girls should be a part of motorsport.”

Talking to Autosport Agag went on to say, “For me, it’s not the most relevant issue today. It should be a non-issue.

“Sometimes we use kids, sometimes we should use grid girls. They haven’t done anything bad, it’s part of the visual tradition of motorsport.

“I am not an enemy of the concept of grid girls at all.

“Formula E will have grid girls. Maybe not in every race, but I think they are part of the tradition of motorsport.”