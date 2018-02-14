Goodwood announces celebration of Porsche for 2018 Festival of Speed

Goodwood has announced that the twenty-fifth Goodwood Festival of Speed will be celebrating the seventieth anniversary of the first sports car made by Porsche, the 356.

“Porsche has been one of our most loyal and enthusiastic partners, supporting the Festival of Speed since 1995, and the Revival since 2010,” said The Duke of Richmond and Gordon.

“This year Porsche will become the first manufacturer to create the central display at the Festival for the third time, underlining the huge contribution from this iconic manufacturer of world-beating racing cars and road cars.”

This years event takes place between 12-15 July and will once again focus around the 1.16-mile Hillclimb course.

Two cars have already been confirmed for a parade that will feature some of the most iconic cars from the German marque, the first is the 1948 356 #1 from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and the second is the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, winner of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Alexander Pollich, Managing Director, Porsche Cars Great Britain, commented, “We thought long and hard about how best to celebrate the 70th anniversary of our sports cars and how we could share this with enthusiasts, Porsche fans and owners here in the UK.

“The Goodwood Festival of Speed will be the perfect setting – allowing the cars that, over seven decades, have made Porsche so unique and so special, to be seen, and heard, in action.

“Watching a 917 spear its way past the famed ‘Flint Wall’ is a Hill highlight I’m very much looking forward to this July.”