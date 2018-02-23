HP Racing make Opel switch for two-car TCR Germany campaign

HP Racing will switch from using a Seat Leon TCR that was used throughout most of 2017, to an Opel Astra TCR car this year.

The Austrian-based team will double their entry to two drivers, with returnee Harald Proczyk being joined by Renault Clio Cup Central Europe graduate Luke Wankmuller.

Proczyk drove the Opel at the TCR Germany finale at Hockenheim, which brought him his only victory of the season after starting from pole position. They will be hoping the change will bring them newfound success this year after a difficult season last year.

There is a sense of optimism in the team, with both drivers campaigning Kissing Motorsport-built Opel Astra TCR machines for the 2018 TCR Germany season.

Inexperienced German, Luke Wankmuller is eager to get behind the wheel ahead of the first race of the season, telling Touringcars.net that: “I’ve worked a lot together with my team to prepare myself for my début. My goal is to fight for the rookie rating”.

His team-mate Harald Proczyk is similarly energetic and is looking forward to working with Luke this year, and told Touringcars.net: “He puts his heart and soul into it and works on all the details, which is the key to success in the end. As the second driver in the team, I will also help Luke and help him adapt to the new environment”

The pair will be eager to get out on track when the TCR Germany season begins on 15 April at Oscherleben.