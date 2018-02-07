Jamie Coward has joined the Penz13 BMW Motorrad team and will compete in a number of road racing events this season, including the Isle of Man TT.

The West Yorkshire rider joins Derek Sheils and Danny Webb at the German team, with their first event being the ‘300 Curves of Gustav Havel‘, in the Czech Republic. This event is known to many as the ‘small TT’.

Coward will then move onto the Mountain Course, where he has had notable success. In 2017, he took an eighth-placed finish in the RL360 Quantum Superstock TT Race, as well as podiums at the Southern 100 and Classic TT.

Looking ahead to this year’s TT, Coward said:

“After a great season with Radcliffe Racing I felt confident that we could built on that for 2018 but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be so I am really pleased that the Penz13 team called. With their experience in international road racing as well as in the endurance World Championship I’m confident that they will provide me with the machinery to build on my experience and times to date.

“I believe that 130mph+ is a realistic target and with Derek and Danny in the team we will complement each other well. I am really looking forward to testing the bikes in February when we hit the track in Cartagena for the first time.”

The Penz13 BMW team believe that with the same BMW S1000RR as Webb and Sheils, Coward has the ability to improve his lap times around the Mountain Course and achieve top ten results consistently.

Team manager, Riko Penzkofer, said:

“From the beginning it was clear we want to enter the international road races with a 3-rider line up and when we heard of Jamie’s situation we contacted him immediately and put a deal together. His experience around the mountain course will also benefit the rest of the team and it is already looking like a promising season ahead.”

Alongside the TT, Coward will also compete at the Macau Grand Prix as a newcomer. The famous race is one that has always been on the rider’s bucket list.