Latifi and Mazepin join Force India testing line-up

Nikita Mazepin and Nicholas Latifi will partner Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the first week of official Formula 1 winter testing, driving the yet to be revealed Sahara Force India F1 Team car.

New third driver Latifi – who stays with DAMS for the 2018 FIA Formula 2 championship – joins Force India development driver Mazepin, whilst the team’s 2017 Friday driver Alfonso Celis Jr. misses out.

Mazepin will have the honour of driving on the first day of testing, with Pérez and Ocon assuming responsibilities on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Latifi’s first official run as Force India reserve will be on Thursday, the final day of the first test.

In the second four day test, Pérez will be in the car on Monday and Wednesday, with Ocon filling the Tuesday and Thursday spots.

DateDriver
Monday 26th FebruaryNikita Mazepin
Tuesday 27th FebruaryEsteban Ocon
Wednesday 28th FebruarySergio Pérez
Thursday 1st MarchNicholas Latifi

DateDriver
Tuesday 6th MarchSergio Pérez
Wednesday 7th MarchEsteban Ocon
Thursday 8th MarchSergio Pérez
Friday 9th MarchEsteban Ocon

 

