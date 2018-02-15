Manfredi Ravetto named ByKolles Racing team principal

Mafredi Ravetto is named team principal for LMP1 constructor race-operation ByKolles Racing, taking the position with immediate effect.

The 42 year-old Italian has previously been involved in all Colin Kolles-led projects; from Formula 1 to DTM.

He now extends his cooperation to prototypes, with an eye to expanding ByKolles activities to extra programs as well as giving his personal push for the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship Superseason.

This is a major development for the team, with the Italian working alongside Colin and Romulus Kolles ahead of a crucial season for the German-Romanian outfit.

The addition of Ravetto to the leadership could be just what the management need, with an all-new LMP1 car in a season where BOP (balance of performance) in the top-class seems to have the workings to be the most effective it has been in recent years.

And with new independent LMP1 entrants coming into the class, this is critical year for ByKolles.

Ravetto’s experience in top-class Motorsport could be crucial for them after a dismal showing last season compared where they were forced to curtail their season early..

But with new regulations enforced this season should in theory see the non-hybrid independent cars close the gap to the factory Toyota’s, and with ByKolles’ experience in LMP1 should put them in good stead ahead of the 2018/19 WEC superseason.

The team have only so far confirmed Oliver Webb as a named driver for the team next season who continues his relationship with the team.