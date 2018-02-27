Maxime Martin joins GT Cup champion Graham Davidson for British GT assault

GT Cup champion Graham Davidson is set to step up to the British GT Championship in 2018 with an Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 with support from Aston Martin Racing factory driver Maxime Martin, under the Jetstream Motorsport banner.

Davidson has taken three outright drivers’ titles in the past three years in the Jetstream McLaren 12C and is looking forward to making the step up to the top tier of UK sports car racing.

“The British GT Championship is not only a step up in terms of competitiveness, but from an exposure and profile-building point of view too,” said the 32-year-old from Aberdeen.

“If you are to progress, you must compete on a professional platform that has a following, and it will be a privilege to race against exceptionally talented and successful teams and drivers who have prominent championship titles or even 24 Hours of Le Mans victories to their names.

“I’ve tried to give Jetstream Motorsport and myself the best chance of having a successful season, because doing well in British GT would put us in a very good light.

“For a new team, Jetstream Motorsport has a lot of experience and I think people will be quite impressed with what has been achieved thus far.

“There is a very skilled engineering team that knows the Aston Martin V12 Vantage well and a driver of Maxime Martin’s calibre will undoubtedly help to extract the maximum from the package; I think I’ll learn a huge amount from Maxime and I can’t ask for a better mentor for my first British GT season.”

Speaking of the move to Aston Martin machinery Davidson commented, “The V12 Vantage was deemed the best option for many reasons, but Jetstream was particularly sold by Aston Martin Racing’s at-circuit support, the car’s championship-winning pedigree and its reputation for being built around the gentleman driver.

“Ultimately, I’m in the British GT Championship to win it and I’m delighted with who and what we’ve pulled together. Now it’s just up to us to take the car across the finish line and achieve some results.”

Joining Davidson on his British GT journey this year is the experienced Maxime Martin who for five years as a BMW factory driver announced he would be leaving the German marque to explore further opportunities.

After being snapped up by Aston Martin Racing the Belgian spoke with his fellow factory drivers about what to expect this season.

“I’m really excited to be entering British GT with Jetstream Motorsport. I’ve never raced in the championship before and it’s great to be doing it during my first year with Aston Martin Racing,” he said.

“It’s a pleasure to be joining Graham Davidson and Jetstream and I will try to do something good, by hopefully winning races and the title.

“I’ve spoken to my fellow Aston Martin drivers, including Jonny Adam, and they have told me that the level of competition in British GT is high and it’s a difficult championship to win.

“I’ve been racing GTs for most of my career and I’ve competed in several different cars, with different teams and both Pro and Am team-mates.

“I’ll bring experience, having raced in lots of championships, and my job will be to try to optimise the package and make Graham the best driver he can be.

“To share the car is always special and it’s super nice to be in British GT with Aston Martin Racing, Jetstream Motorsport and Graham.”

While British GT gets underway at Donington Park next week at the official media day, Martin will have to wait to get his first taste of the car due to prior commitments. 2015 GT4 champion Ross Gunn will step in to assist Davidson.