Mini Return For Graduates Champion Harrison

Reigning Renault UK Clio Cup Graduates Cup champion Nathan Harrison will not race in the championship again this year, instead returning to the MINI Challenge.

While Harrison would secure the Graduates class title with a consistent campaign, he was left frustrated with a lack of front-running results with Team Pyro.

Podium finishes at Oulton Park and Croft were the highlights, but only two other top six finishes meant he would finish the season in tenth overall.

The 21 year old has agreed a deal to race with Excelr8 Motorsport this season, having finished as championship runner-up on his last attempt in 2016.

“Clios last year was a bit of a financial nightmare because we did zero testing and kept rocking up to race weekends a few steps behind everybody else,” Harrison told Motorsport News.

“Minis is a more financially secure option, and also I find the car more fun to drive. I understand more about tyres, about data and things like that so hopefully that can help me go a step better than I did last time in the JCWs.”