Munnings Returns To ERC Junior 27 For 2018

20-year-old Catie Munnings will again enter the ERC Under 27 class of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2018.

Munnings will again drive for the Saintéloc Junior Team in a Peugeot 208 R2 over the six events of the ERC Junior U27 championship as well as being eligible for the ERC Ladies trophy and she is looking forward to building on the progress she made in 2017. She said: “I’m so looking forward to this year being in such a great team with my team-mates setting a really high benchmark.”

“We are all proud of the progression we made in 2017. Even though we lacked budget for any testing or practice, we were getting closer to the fastest guys. It’s like a dream to step into the car each time and I can’t wait to get started. We are still looking for some of our budget, I’m working at it every day, and we will get there.”

While Saintéloc Racing Team Manager Vincent Ducher added: “I remember when Catie came to Rallye Monte-Blanc in 2015 for her first rally mileage with our Peugeot 208 R2 during a customer test session. She had just got her driving licence without any experience. Since then she has improved a lot with only limited rallies and we are happy to help her in growing her rally career.”

“We have already planned some test sessions and training as part of our programme for young drivers. This will begin with our first test on 28 February followed by a mechanical workshop and physical training in the south of France.”

Driving alongside Austrian Simon Wagner for the French team, the young British driver will be hoping to be in with a chance of winning the class in 2018, which has 100,000 euros in prize money that is designed to help with the career of the victorious driver.

The first round of the 2018 ERC Junior U27 championship will be on the Azores Airlines Rally, which takes place between March 22-24.