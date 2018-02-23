Nationwide backing for Zamparelli’s Carrera Cup GB charge

Nationwide Accident Repair Services will return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid once again as it back another potential championship winning driver for 2018.

Having already backed Tim Harvey to his double titles in 2008 and 2010 and then Daniel Cammish in 2015 and 2016 the familiar name will sponsor two-time series runner-up Dino Zamparelli as he searches for his first PCCGB title.

The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on the 2017 title to Charlie Eastwood, but Zamparelli enters the new season as a clear favourite for title contention.

“I’m really excited to be joining up with Nationwide in the Porsche Carrera Cup for 2018,” said Zamparelli.

“Having watched both Tim Harvey and Dan Cammish reel in an awful lot of success over the years in Carrera Cup with both Nationwide and Redline I know I will have a winning pedigree behind me. It will be an honour to jump in and look to carry on that rich vein of form in the Carrera Cup.”

“I had a great season last year, finishing second overall and tied on points with the champion so the absolute focus is to go and win the title.

“I have spent the past three years trying to beat them so joining forces with Nationwide and Redline is an exciting prospect and I’m really hungry to continue their successful tradition within the series.”

Continued partnership with Cammish in 2018

Nationwide will also continue to back Cammish as he moves on from Porsche’s and into the British Touring Car Championship for 2018 with Halford Yuasa Racing.

“We are looking forward to the season,” added Nationwide CEO, Michael Wilmshurst.

“We are a competitive team, in business through our traditional body shops, rapid repair, mobile or hi-tech centres, as well as at the race track.

“We want to lead in everything we do, over the years we have developed a successful, team-based approach to our race program and this is actually part of our cultural DNA.

“We put the right people together; the race team, driver, internal team, media experts and track side volunteers, and then support them.

“We have won the championship a record beating four times and aspire to a fifth.

“It’s a tough series to win and it certainly won’t be easy, but we are here to compete, and I know that a lot of Nationwiders and their families will be at the races supporting both Dino and Dan on his BTCC debut.”