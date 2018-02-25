Performance Tech Secure Full Season with Centinel Spine Backing

Performance Tech Motorsport will remain in the Prototype class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the rest of the 2018 season after Centinel Spine agreed to continue their backing of the team.

The partnership that began ahead of last month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona will provide a platform for Centinel Spine to educate the general public on spinal disease, and the options that are available to those individuals who are suffering to ‘continue to function at a high calibre’.

The team started fourth in their first venture in the Prototype class at Daytona, and despite a few issues came through to finish eighth overall with Patricio O’Ward, James French, Kyle Masson and Joel Miller sharing the driving duties.

“Centinel Spine is really an amazing company,” said Team Principal Brent O’Neill. “Everything they do is to give people life after spinal disease is important.

“If you’re in a sport long enough or in racing long enough, you’ll have an injury and a lot of times it’s to the spine. This is as important to my drivers as it is my crew guys, you can’t do anything with a bad back.

“Having them as a sponsor is as much about helping a good cause as it is anything else. John [Viscogliosi, CEO of Centinel Spine] and everyone at Centinel are great people and we’re excited to build something with them.”

Viscogliosi is hoping to use the alliance with Performance Tech to continue to raise awareness of how spinal injury and disease affects lives, much like they do with golfers on the PGA Tour.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Performance Tech and continue to get the word out that Centinel Spine has solutions to address spine disease and allow individuals get their lives back and function at a high level,” commented Viscogliosi.

“The teamwork and commitment to excellence exhibited by the Performance Tech team at the Rolex 24 At Daytona last month confirmed that this is the right partnership to support our mission to raise awareness that spinal injury or disease does not need to result in a change in lifestyle.

“We are proud to be part of the Performance Tech family and look forward to working as a team to better educate race fans and the general public.”