Picariello to join Montaplast by Land-Motorsport for Sebring

Montaplast by Land-Motorsport, who were controversially penalised with an in-race Balance of Performance penalty during the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, has announced that Alessio Picariello will join the team for next months Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

The 2017 Audi R8 LMS Cup champion, will join Christopher Mies and Sheldon van der Linde in the #29 Audi R8 LMS for the race at the Sebring International Raceway, and it will be the twenty-four-year-old Belgian’s first venture into racing in the United States.

Picariello took four wins on his way to the Audi R8 LMS Cup title, and will head to Sebring already knowing the ins and outs of the car, and joins the team on the back of being a guest of them during last months race at Daytona that saw them finish seventh in class after their debatable penalty.

The car was a challenger for the GT Daytona class victory only for a five minute stop and hold penalty for an apparent Balance of Performance transgression, when officials felt they were refuelling their car too quickly, something they denied.

Picariello’s main focus in 2018 will be his race programme with Montaplast by Land-Motorsport in the German-based ADAC GT Masters championship alongside Mies, while Sheldon van de Linde will team up with his brother Kelvin.