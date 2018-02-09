Rebellion Partner with Algarve Pro Racing for 2018 LMP2 Assault

Despite leaving the LMP2 class behind for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship Super-season in favour of LMP1, Rebellion Racing has announced they will field an entry in the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series in 2018, in conjunction with Algarve Pro Racing.

Thomas Laurent will double up by competing both championships with Rebellion, with the nineteen-year-old being joined in the team by another nineteen-year-old in the form of Harrison Newey, with the duo having teamed up to win the 2017/18 Asian Le Mans Series together over the winter.

“I absolutely needed to drive in addition to the WEC because there are only five races in 2018 and I have to drive a maximum to increase my level!” said Laurent. “I am very happy that Rebellion accompanies me on this project!

“I see it as a kind of trust and I appreciate it a lot. With Harrison Newey, we are more than motivated to get a title at the end of the season!”

Stewart Cox, the Team Manager of Algarve Pro Racing, wants to build on what Rebellion achieved in 2017, when they won the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“For this season, we want to follow on from what Rebellion Racing did in last years in WEC championship,” said Cox. “Thomas Laurent is outstanding, he is a very gifted young man that will continue to develop in the hands of our engineer Greg Wheeler.

“For me, Rebellion symbolizes performance, perfection and sophistication.”

Calim Bouhadra, the Vice President of Rebellion Group, has welcomed the announcement of the LMP2 project in conjunction with the Algarve Pro Racing team.

“We are proud and happy to become a partner of the Algarve Pro Racing Team and to trust their professionalism and their line-up, of which Thomas Laurent is a part to make our colours shine in this highly disputed European Le Mans Series championship!” said Bouhadra.

The name of their third driver will be announced in due course, although Richard Bradley is rumoured to be in contention.