Red Bull GRC introduces Gold class for 2018

Red Bull Global Rallycross has confirmed the long-speculated launch of the Gold class for 2018.

The category, which is an evolution of the series’ Lites class that has been a part of the series since 2013, will feature aggressive bodywork and strategic mechanical updates in a bid to close up the field and make it more competitive. The cars are thought to be based on the current mid-engined, Olsbergs-built Lites platform that is used in both the US and Europe, as well as in the RallyX on Ice winter series.

“We are giving the sport of rallycross back to the drivers with the Gold class,” said Colin Dyne, CEO Red Bull GRC. “By creating a more closely matched generation of top-tier rallycross vehicles, the Gold class will provide a platform where our drivers can highlight their driving skills and create even more dynamic racing for the fans.”

The category will be the second new series on what will be a hugely different looking Red Bull GRC bill in 2018, with the new Polaris GRC category forming the second part of events.

The 2018 Red Bull GRC season kicks off on June 9-10 in Buffalo, New York, and is set to finish at Lydden Hill in October.