Simpson aiming for top 10 results with Eurotech

Heading into his third year in the British Touring Car Championship, Matt Simpson is aiming for consistent top 10 finishes this season.

After a year with Team Dynamics, Simpson switched to Eurotech Racing for his 2018 campaign, though he’ll continue to run under the Simpson Racing banner.

With a handful of points finishes under his belt, Simpson is hoping to break into the top 10 this year.

“This year we need to get into that top 10 and try to be consistently quick,” he told The Checkered Flag.

“Jack [Goff] was very quick last year, winning last year in the second half of the season as well, so we’ll push each other along.”

Simpson may not have had the strongest results last season, with 11th place finishes at Brands Hatch and Thruxton his best result, but he believes that could change with different working conditions.

“I feel, perhaps, we might get something slightly different from Eurotech,” he said.

“They do things differently to Dynamics. Dynamics has done really well – they’ve obviously got loads of championships behind them and they’ve been there a long time. They’re a great bunch of guys but I can’t wait to get started with Eurotech.”

The Jack Sears Trophy will also be a priority for Simpson, who is eligible under the new criteria introduced this season.

He highlighted the importance of giving those without top results a chance at silverware given the BTCC’s close nature.

“Obviously every driver in touring cars is aiming to win. If the goal is not to win then you shouldn’t be doing it. But it’s so tough. Times are so tight from first to last. No one gives an inch. So what they’ve done with the Jack Sears Trophy is great.”

Simpson will be joined by BTCC race winner Jack Goff this year, with a second driver expected to be announced before the start of the season.