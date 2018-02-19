Sixteen Porsches head to Sebring for IMSA open test

A total of sixteen Porsches will descend on Sebring in the upcoming IMSA open test on 20-23 February.

The 17-turn Sebring International Raceway will see two factory 911 RSR’s from the Porsche GT Team, who will be taking part in the GTLM class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Patrick Pilet and Frédéric Makowiecki will be sharing the #911 while Nick Tandy and Laurens Vanthoor will take on the duties in the #912.

Wright Motorsports and Park Place Motorsports will both bring their 911 GT3 R’s which will be entering the GTD class come 17 March for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Patrick Long, Christina Nielsen, Porsche Young Professional Mathieu Jaminet and 2016 Porsche Cup winner Robert Renauer will share the Wright Motorsports car while Park Place Motorsports field Porsche factory driver and past Sebring winner Jörg Bergmeister, Patrick Lindsey and Timothy Pappas.

Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge team BGB Motorsports will bring their Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR with 17-year-old rookie Dylan Murry sharing the car with James Cox.

A further eleven 911 GT3 Cup cars will all get their first taste of track action ahead of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama. A single Ultra 94 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada by Yokohama entry will also hit the track.