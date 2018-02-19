Porsche 911 RSR (912), Porsche GT Team: Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, Gianmaria Bruni, Porsche 911 GT3 R (73), Park Place Motorsports: Jörg Bergmeister, Patrick Lindsey, Norbert Siedler, Timothy Pappas
Rum Bum Racing held off challengers for a first win of 2014 (Courtesy of IMSA)
Trent Hindman lost the lead early but fought back to the point (Courtesy of IMSA)
It took a turn one tangle to split the Stevenson Camaros (Courtesy of IMSA)
Stevan has a new look MX5 for 2014 (Credit: CJ Wilson Racing)
Porsche North America were 1-2 in both Friday sessions (Courtesy of IMSA)
Auberlen and Dalla Lana started the year off with a victory (Courtesy of IMSA)
Stevan McAleer and Chad McCumbee sahred the ModSpace #5 MX-5 (Credit: CJ Wilson Racing)
Fall-Line's entry will be led by Edwards and Hindman (Credit: Fall-Line Motorsports)
Lewis Plato (Credit: Axel Hildebrand)
Turner Motorsports will use BMW Z4 GT3 in their TUDOR Championship campaign (Credit: Mike Lovecchio)
Stevenson Motorsports will concentrate on the Continental Tire seres this season (Credit: Grand-Am)
(Credit: CJ Wilson Racing)
John Edwards stayued ahead of the pack in the final minutes of the race (Credit: Grand-Am)
Road America (Credit: CJ Wilson Racing)