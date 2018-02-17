Stolz joins Keating squad for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Luca Stolz completes Risi Competizione/Keating Motorsport’s line-up for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Stolz joins Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the GTE-Am entry after a successful outing with the pair at the Rolex 24 Hours last month.

Along with Adam Christodoulou, the trio finished fourth in class in the American endurance race.

“We’re happy to have Luca joining Jeroen and me for the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Keating. “Although he’ll be new to Le Mans, he’s proven himself with us and that he is mature enough to handle endurance racing with both speed and a level head.”

Stolz has spent the past five years racing sports cars and has a number of 24 hour races under his belt.

2018 is shaping up to be the best year in the German’s career. As well as his Daytona success, Stolz’s Black Swan Racing squad finished this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour third overall, winning the Pro-Am class.

He believes he’s ready for the challenge of Le Mans.

“I am very honoured to be asked to drive with Ben and Jeroen at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans,” he said. “It’s every driver’s dream to compete at Le Mans and for me that’s no different. Although I’m quite young, I have huge endurance racing experience and I feel ready for Le Mans. I’m really looking forward to it.”