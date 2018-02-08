Target to swap TCR Germany for European campaign

Following their announcement to run 2 of the older edition Honda Civic’s in the Italian TCR championship, Target Competition have confirmed they will ditch ADAC TCR Germany for a campaign in the re-formatted TCR Europe series.

The team dominated the first two seasons of the German series by claiming both drivers’ and teams’ championships with Josh Files and were planning to re-enter with young Brit Reece Barr already signed, however they have opted to make the late change as a result of driver requests.

Barr has been re-confirmed within their line-up following the change and will compete as a BRDC Rising Star, the honour awarded to him after a brilliant debut year in the UK Mini Challenge Cup in which he finished runners-up with a maiden win. His 2 team-mates are still yet to be announced.

“We are really thankful for two successful years in ADAC TCR Germany. The decision was made by driver requests and we are happy that Reece Barr stays on-board with our new challenge.”, said Target owner Andreas Gummerer.

Target were also the teams’ champions in the 2017 edition of TCR Europe, held alternatively as a single-event “Trophy”, but were outclassed by Gabriele Tarquini and his brand-new Hyundai i30 N TCR. As a result, the team have opted to take order of 3 of the new Hyundai’s, Gummerer unsurprisingly enticed by the South Korean marque.

“The relationship started in Adria Raceway for the TCR Europe Trophy finals. We have been impressed from the performance of the car and we are confident that we will have a very competitive package.”