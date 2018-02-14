Three New Entries Confirmed For 2018 Supercup

Three new faces will join the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup grid this season, as Adam Shepherd, Lee Frost and Lucky Khera make their debuts in the championship.

Shepherd enters the Supercup with a pair of 750 Motor Club titles under his belt, with his first success coming in the 2015 Tegiwa Civic Cup.

The 25 year old has since enjoyed two successful seasons in the Tegiwa M3 Cup, winning eight races each year and the 2017 title.

Shepherd, who will enter the Pro category, is Team HARD’s first confirmed driver for their second Supercup campaign.

“I’m very excited to have signed with Team HARD and feel ready to take on the challenge of Ginetta Supercup,” said Shepherd.

“Moving up to the Supercup is going to be a big step with very tough competition, however I think we can give it a very good shot.”

Frost and Khera meanwhile make the transition to the Supercup from the Kumho BMW Championship with the Butler Motorsport squad.

Both drivers have raced in the series for the past two seasons and last year Khera finished second in the A1 class, with Frost just one position behind.

They aren’t the first drivers to make the move from the Kumho BMW’s to the Supercup, with Tom Wrigley having been a former champion in both series.

.

2018 Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup grid so far:

Hart GT – Alexis Taylor, Jac Constable, Jack Minshaw

Century Motorsport – Michael Crees, Angus Fender

Butler Motorsport – Lee Frost, Lucky Khera

Elite Motorsport – Harry King

Rob Boston Racing – Jason Baker

Team HARD – Adam Shepherd

Privateers – Tom Hibbert, Grahame Tilley