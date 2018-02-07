Tilley Targeting AM Title On Supercup Return

Grahame Tilley says he has “unfinished business” as he returns to the Michelin Ginetta GT4 Supercup this season with an AM class title challenge in his sights.

The Leicestershire racer made his Supercup debut in 2016 after gaining some experience in Caterham and Radical racing.

In his debut campaign, Tilley notched up eleven podium finishes including a maiden win at Donington Park, but it was at the same circuit where his 2017 season ended early.

The techservuk supported racer, whose car is currently being prepared by the renowned Alan Mugglestone, is targeting more success this season.

“I last drove the car at Donington at the beginning of last season, we got caught up in a crash in the first race and there was damage to sort out,” said Tilley.

“I have really missed racing and had planned to race in another category. But a medical issue had me hospitalised and curtailed last season.

“So now I am even more raring to go, it’s unfinished business. Testing went well last year and I feel I have to prove myself, not having yet achieved what I think I can. The aim is to win the Amateur title.”