Trummer Escapes Injury after Huge Test-Ending Sebring Crash

A heavy crash for Simon Trummer brought the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship test at the Sebring International Raceway to a premature conclusion, with the Swiss racer lucky to escape injury.

Trummer crashed the #85 JDC-Miller Motorsports ORECA 07-Gibson head-on at turn one, which knocked down the barrier, with the incident ending the days running as a result.

Luckily, Trummer was uninjured in the incident, and JDC representative Matthias Czabok says the team also got lucky, and despite losing the nose and seeing damage to the rear of the ORECA, the actual tub of the car undamaged.

“It looked worse than it was,” said Czabok to RACER. “The car is more or less OK. We lost the nose and the rear was damaged, but it didn’t damage the tub. One corner had a big hit and we feared the tub was damaged, but thankfully, it was not.

“Simon knocked down the barrier, but he’s fine. They took him to medical, but there was not even a bruise.”

The #85 was not the only crash of the day, with the #25 BMW Team RLL M8 GTE hitting the barriers at turn seventeen, while it was another problematic test for Mazda Team Joest, as they suffered more mechanical problems with their RT24-P DPi’s which caused the team to end their time at the circuit a day early.

Team’s were testing ahead of next month’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.