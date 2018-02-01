United Autosports Vow to Return to Rolex 24 after Positive 2018 Debut

Both United Autosports entries spent time in the lead during last weekends Rolex 24 at Daytona, with the #32 Ligier JS P217 finishing just off the podium in fourth, while the #23 ended thirteenth after a more troubled outing.

A clutch issue denied the #32 of Bruno Senna, Paul di Resta, Will Owen and Hugo de Sadeleer a chance of a podium finish, with the car running inside the top three when the trouble struck, while the #23 of Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Phil Hanson lost considerable time with the car in the garage due to brake and throttle sensor issues, as well as a puncture.

Richard Dean, Team Owner and Managing Director of United Autosports, said the team had endured a tough week up until race day, and ultimately it was a slight disappointment not to come away from the Daytona International Speedway with at least a podium finish to their name.

“It’s been a tough week which ultimately turned out okay,” said Dean. “It feels strange to be slightly disappointed with a fourth place and miss out on a podium but after the preceding days when we struggled with pace, that’s how I feel.”

Dean praised Alonso for the way he had an impact on the team throughout the event, feeling he was a positive influence on the rest of the drivers.

“In the race both cars were competitive and all seven drivers strong,” said Dean. “Fernando was a great influence on the younger drivers. Top speed, handling, drivability and tyre management was all really good.”

Zak Brown, the Team Owner and Chairman of the team, insists they will return to the Rolex 24 in the future, all seven drivers excelled throughout the twice-around-the-clock race.

“We’ll be back! We’ve had an awesome week at Daytona,” said Brown. “We were consistently in the top-five and led the race with both cars.

“All of our drivers excelled and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”