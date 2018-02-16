V-Action prepare Alfa for TCR Italy and Europe

Despite showing strong potential, a range of setbacks withheld the Alfa from strong results in 2017. Credit: ACI Sport / TCR Italy

V-Action Racing Team have announced they will run two Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR cars in co-operation with the cars’ developer, Romeo Ferraris.

Following nine dominant seasons in the Trofeo Abarth, the team will switch to TCR competition in 2018 having briefly flirted with the concept last year in TCR Germany and TCR Italy.

The team are yet to confirm the details of their 2018 season, although team manger Daniele Vernuccio expects to finalise their plains soon with both Europe and Italy under consideration.

“I am pleased to continue our cooperation with Romeo Ferraris. We are currently working on finalizing a programme, either in Europe or in Italy, with professional drivers who are also experienced in Touring Car racing.

“Our goal is to be competitive from the very beginning and fight for the title,” explained Vernuccio, “we are proud of racing Alfa Romeo cars and we dream of reviving the success the brand enjoyed in the past.”

Alfa Romeo have had a long and storied history in touring cars, claiming the Italian Superturismo championship three times during the nineties, however have largely been unrepresented since they officially ended their World Touring Car Championship programme in 2006.

Giacomo Altoe and Luigi Ferrara were the most significant faces at the wheel of the V-Action Alfa Romeos last season when they briefly appeared at the end of 2017 with Trofeo Abarth front-runners Joakim Darbom and Cosimo Barberini and Audi TT Cup race-winner Tommasso Mosca also sharing driver duties.