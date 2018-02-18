Matthieu Vaxiviere joins R-Motorsport for Blancpain GT

Matthieu Vaxiviere joins R-Motorsport for his maiden season in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup.

The 23-year-old, who spent last season competing in the World Endurance Championship with TDS Racing, will pilot one of the team’s two Aston Martin Vantage GT3s.

“I look forward to starting my collaboration on this fantastic project,” he said.

“Not only because Aston Martin has a very rich history in motorsport, but also for this great opportunity to ride for this brand in the company of top drivers in a great team.”

Though Vaxiviere’s motorsport career started in single seaters, the Frenchman made a number of one off appearances in endurance races early in career, including appearances in the Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup and a drive in the 2014 24 Hours of Dubai.

In last year’s WEC, Vaxiviere helped TDS to a class podium in the opening race of the season and a fourth place finish in the 6 Hours of Fuji.

“It’s great to have Matthieu in the team,” said team principal Florian Kamelger.

“This brings us one more step towards the goal of the perfect driver line-up.”

He joins the already announced Maxime Martin, Nicki Thiim, Alex Brundle, and Jake Dennis at R-Motorsport’s 2018 Blancpain squad.