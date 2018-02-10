Women in Motorsport commission meets in Paris

The FIA Women in Motorsport commission met this week ahead of the launch of the new The Girls on Track programme next month.

21 of the commission’s members, including new drivers’ representative Tatiana Calderon, met for the first time at the FIA headquarters in Paris.

Calderon is set to support the new project, which is aimed at helping teenage girls in their motorsport careers, as an ambassador. The project will be launched at the Geneva Motorshow on 7th March and co-funded by the European Union’s Erasmus+ Programme.

The commission is made up of 30 women representing more than 20 counties and various areas of motorsport, including drivers, engineers, and manufacturers, and is led by president Michele Mouton.