WRT co-founder parts ways with the team

Former head of Volkswagen motorsport Rene Verbist has left Team WRT after almost a decade of service.

Verbist founded the team alongside Vincent Vasse and Yves Weerts in 2009. As technical director, he helped the squad to success in a number of series, including victory in the 2011 Spa 24 Hours.

“Time has come for WRT and me to take different paths,” he said. “Clearly, it is always emotional to say goodbye, but this is a positive for both sides.

“The almost 10 years spent at Team WRT have been simply sensational and I am proud to be part of such a success story since its very birth.

“I will not have more time for other personal projects and my family. I have been lucky to be successful during more than 25 years of motorsports in different activities and I realise how much supported I have been by my family in all my professional challenge. Today it is my turn to give back to my wonderful family.”

Team boss Vosse highlighted Verbist’s importance to the team’s success and thanked him for his time at WRT.

“We thank Rene for his many and valuable contributions to Team WRT. He has been one of the driving forces of our company and there is no doubt that without his technical competence and expertise, his commitment and hard work, Team WRT would not be where it is today.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and we are completely committed to continue winning and expanding.”

WRT is yet to confirm Verbist’s replacement. The team has gone on to win the Bathurst 12 Hours earlier this month and is preparing to return to the Blancpain GT Series when the championship begins in April.