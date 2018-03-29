Absolute Alignment partners with Power Maxed and Academy Motorsport for 2018

Absolute Alignment, a leading provider of the latest 3D, digital and Bluetooth wheel alignment equipment have announced their latest partnerships for 2018, Power Maxed Racing in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship, and Academy Motorsport in the British GT Championship.

“Never underestimate the importance of wheel alignment precision in the set-up of any racing car,” said Chris Dear, Absolute Alignment’s Technical Director.

“The demand for our wheel alignment equipment by racing teams is increasing year-on-year, in-line with our reputation within the automotive industry for providing the highest quality products available.

“Working with teams such as Power Maxed Racing and Academy Motorsport in professional championships means our wheel aligners are trusted by, and tested by, the very best in the business.”

Martin Broadhurst, Technical Director at Power Maxed Racing, added, “For us, technical partnerships are all about having first-class tools and technology at our disposal, so that we can prepare a car that is going to win races – and I have no doubt that Absolute Alignment will help us do that.”

Outside of BTCC and British GT, Absolute Alignment will be keeking busy with a total of five motorsport disciplines, and more than forty race meetings across the country, into Europe and the USA.

Visit www.absolutealignment.co.uk for full details on Absolute Alignment, and to book your wheel alignment demonstration.

Follow Absolute Alignment on Facebook and Twitter, for news and product updates