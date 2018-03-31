All-French Crew for Duqueine Engineering for 2018 ELMS campaign

Duqueine Engineering will field an all-French line-up for their first adventure into the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series, with Pierre Ragues, Nelson Panciatici and Nicolas Jamin racing an Oreca 07.

Starting with the test days at the Circuit Paul Ricard next month, the team will work to come to grips of the LMP2 machinery after stepping up from LMP3, with Team Manager Yann Belhomme excited to see what the Oreca 07 is all about after seeing it be competitive in endurance racing in the past.

“I am very excited about this new ELMS season in an LMP2 category, which we will discover at the wheel of this Oreca 07 that has proven its abilities in endurance racing,” said Belhomme.

Looking at their driver line-up, Belhomme is pleased to have assembled such a strong trio of racers for their LMP2 bow, and he cannot wait to see how they work together in 2018.

“We have a competitive crew composed of three distinct profiles just waiting for the opportunity to assert themselves on the track!” said Belhomme.

“Nico is a professional driver, fast and very sharp on a technical level. He’s been working a lot on simulators, and we will work hard together to make the simulation model of our new car as perfect as possible.

“I am delighted to work with Pierre. He has a huge experience in LMP2, especially driving an Oreca. He is one of the fastest and most experienced silver drivers in the competition.

“And finally Nelson, needless to talk about his top speed in LMP2. With Gilles (Duqueine), we’ve put all our trust in him since the beginning of the Duqueine Engineering adventure and it is a great pleasure to continue to write the story together! “