Attempto Racing To Race Full full Blancpain GT Series Campaign With Audi

Attempto Racing will compete as an Audi Customer Team for the first time as they mount a two car assault of the Pro class in the Blancpain GT Series.

The team has previously ran Lamborghini Huracans with a mix of Pro and Pro-Am lineups in the series, but has teamed up with Audi Customer Racing and the brothers Pieter and Steijn Schothorst to enter a pair of Audi R8 LMS in the Pro category.

The brothers, who both have previous Blancpain experience, will pilot one of the Audi R8 LMS in both the Blancpain Endurance and Sprint series, the first time the team has entered two cars in the top category.

The other Audi will be piloted by Kelvin van der Linde and Pierre Kaffer.

Arkin Aka, team owner Attempto Racing announced that he was delighted with the important step for his team.

“With the support from Audi and Audi Sport drivers van der Linde and Kaffer next to Attempto drivers Pieter and Steijn Schothorst we’ll have a very strong line-up,” he declared.

“I’m confident we can be competitive in what is by far the strongest GT championship in the world.”