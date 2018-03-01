Blancpain Endurance Series Unveils Capped Pro Line-up

The Blancpain GT Endurance Series organisations have revealed the capped Pro class line-up for the forthcoming season.

The series organisers SRO Motorsports Group have previously announced said that the number of Pro entries for the season will be limited to 26 in order to restore the balance of the Pro-Am and Am categories.

After starting out with just 11 Pro entries in 2011, the category grew to 32 last season and the increase runs counter to SRO’s desire to place equal importance on professional and non-professional drivers.

The cap has been met but it still features representatives from a record number of 11 manufacturers.

The teams listed include Blancpain stalwarts such as WRT Audi, M-Sport Bentley and ROWE Racing BMW and returning teams such as RJN with the new Nissan GT-R.

A new entry is the Swiss R Motorsport team, a joint entry between the Swiss team and Single seater and Prototype specialists Arden and Jota Sport to field two Aston Martin V12 Vantages.

Emil Frey Racing replaces its self built Jaguar XKs with a pair of Lexus RC-F GT3s, which marks their introduction to the series.

Porsche also makes its official factory debut in the series with the famed Manthey Racing fielding a single Porsche 911.

The 26 car limit for the Pro Class does not apply for the Spa 24 Hours and any pro entry who wishes to enter that event will be eligible to take part in the preceeding round at Paul Ricard, which is seen as a preparatory event for the 24-hour race.

Stephane Ratel, founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group, said he was pleased that the organisation stood by its promise to cap Pro entries.

“We made a firm commitment to this limit and I am glad to say that we are standing by our word,” he said.

“While it would have been possible to exceed this number in the Endurance Cup, it was more important to show our renewed commitment to Pro-Am racing. I have been involved with all-Pro championships before, which strengthens my belief in maintaining a balance between professional and non-professional drivers.”

“I was pleased to hear the positive response we received when the cap was first revealed last year. I hope that there will be a similar reaction now that we have demonstrated the strength of our commitment.”