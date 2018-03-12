Brundle Chosen as Senna’s Replacement at United Autosports for Sebring

Alex Brundle has been confirmed to replace Bruno Senna within the United Autosports line-up for this weeks Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, with the Briton returning the team that he won the European Le Mans Series LMP3 title with back in 2016.

Senna was ruled out due to illness last week, with Brundle taking his place in the team’s Ligier JS P217 during the official test at the Sebring International Raceway late last month, with the Briton now confirmed to race this weekend alongside Paul Di Resta and Phil Hanson.

“United Autosports are a team I hold in very high regard, so I am looking forward to returning to arguably one of the world’s toughest endurance races with people I know well and trust,” said Brundle.

“Sebring is a tough challenge, with a brutal circuit and plenty of traffic but the charm of the place is undeniable. With the fun fan engagement and general craziness down at T10. I’m looking forward to going back.”

Hanson and Di Resta were confirmed to race in the remaining three Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup for United Autosports after both joined the team for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, albeit in different cars. Hanson raced with Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris in January’s season opener, while Di Resta partnered with Senna, Hugo de Sadeleer and Will Owen.

“I’m really looking forward to the race after a successful test,” said Hanson. “It’s my first twelve-hour race so I’m looking forward to seeing what it brings.

“Like all endurance races, it’s as much about consistency and playing the long game than it is about pace. Anything can happen but we are definitely in a strong position, with a strong line up and a more competitive car so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Former Formula 1 racer and DTM Series champion Di Resta is also set to attack his first twelve hour event, and he feels United Autosports are in the best possible position to have a competitive outing at Sebring.

“It will be good to get back in the car after a productive few days at the test last month,” said Di Resta. “It was nice to get to grips with the car again and I think we are in reasonably good shape. I think we can put together a good package together coming up.

“I’m getting used to the bumps of Sebring, but it’s an old school, pure racing track that throws up some challenges and I think that’s what we have been focussing on to make sure that over the 12 hours we are in the best shape we can be and we will go from there. It will be nice to be back in the sunshine too.”