Camathias Completes #88 Proton Competition 2018 Line-up

Joel Camathias will race again with Proton Competition in the 2018 European Le Mans Series, with the Swiss racer partnering team boss Christian Ried and Dennis Olsen on board one of the teams Porsche 911 RSRs.

It will be the third consecutive season that Camathias and Ried have teamed up after racing a KCMG Porsche in the 2016 FIA World Endurance Championship, before they both made the switch to the European Le Mans Series last year with Proton, while Olsen steps up from racing the Porsche Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany championships, with the Norwegian ending the latter as the 2017 champion.

“I am truly delighted to continue at the top level of GT racing, in a series as competitive as the ELMS,” Camathias is quoted as saying by Sportscar365. “Most of all, to continue for a third season with Proton Competition, which is not only a very professional team but also my second family.

“Together with the new Porsche racer for 2018, we will have a very strong and competitive package and we are determined to do even better than last year.”

After fielding just one car last season, Proton Competition are expanding to a second entry in 2018, with Italian Matteo Cairoli the only confirmed driver of the #77 so far.