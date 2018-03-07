Carl Cox Motorsport will continue their support of Tim Reeves and his passenger Mark Wilkes at the 2018 Isle of Man TT.

This season the team are stepping up their support of the Reeves/Wilkes duo with the purchase of a new LCR sidecar outfit. The world renowned DJ Cox, attended the event last year, supporting both Reeves and Michael Dunlop.

Speaking about his continued support, Cox commented:

“I love sidecars and have great respect for the Isle of Man so it’s awesome to combine the two, with support for Tim and Mark for this season at the TT. Tim decimated the field in the British Championship last year but I know he wants to stand on the top step at the Isle of Man TT again too. With any luck I can get out there again to cheer these guys on as they give it their best shot.”

Reeves, a seven time World Sidecar Champion, took his last TT win back in 2013. Last season, Reeves and his brother Tristan dominated the British F1 Sidecar Championship, with a 100% win record but things didn’t go their way around the Mountain Course.

Race one saw an intermittent fuel pump fault leaving them in fifth and in race two an electrical sensor failed, resulting in a retirement, just as they were gaining on the leader.

Reeves is determined to bounce back strongly this season. The Kentish rider said:

“We’ve got to hand it to Carl, every year he steps up with a serious level of support and he’s such a great guy to have involved with the sport, for everyone within the Sidecar community. With so much short circuit success I feel it’s our time to notch up some TT victories; we’ve done the ‘knowledge’ there, so there’s no reason why we can’t with such a strong package and support.

“It would be great if we can do it for Mark as well. He really deserves some success on three wheels. We’re also thankful to have the continued support of Neil Pallet of H&S Contractors who is staying on board as well…. So let’s get this season started!”

The new TT deal was put together at the prestigious Philip Island Classic event just before Christmas. Reeves and Wilkes are due to receive their new outfit this week and will immediately be going testing in France.